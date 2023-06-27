Tomato prices witnessed a dramatic jump in the national capital region on Tuesday. The humble red veggie is being sold at Rs 80 per kg in Delhi. The rates that only went up in past two-three days are said to be a result of heavy rainfall in the region. Apart from Delhi, tomato price also went up by 200 per cent in Karnataka due to supply issues. Tomato Price Rise: Prices of Tomatoes Reach Rs 100 Per Kg in Bengaluru as Cost of Humble Red Veggie Goes Up by 200% Across Karnataka (Watch Video).

Tomato Price Rise in Delhi

Delhi | Price of tomatoes rises due to heavy rainfall. "Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident of… pic.twitter.com/Ea2cjyiKzz — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

