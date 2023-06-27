As the cost of tomato went up by 200 per cent across Karnataka, the price for the red veggie reached Rs 100 per kg on Monday. The sudden increase is said to be the result of supply problems from the tomato-growing regions of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru Rural. Vegetables Become Costlier Amid Supply Shortage, Tomato Price Hits Century.

Tomato Price in Bengaluru Reaches Rs 100 Per Kg

Earlier, the price of Tomato was Rs 30 per kg, after that I bought it for Rs 50 per kg and now it has become Rs 100. Price is going to go up further and we're helpless, we have to buy: Suraj Gaur, A resident of Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/riOCfUtovr — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

