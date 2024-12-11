New Delhi, December 11: Toyota has launched its new premium sedan, the Toyota Camry, in India. It offers several key upgrades in design, specifications, and features. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is priced at INR 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota said the deliveries of this newly launched sedan will begin immediately. This car will compete with other models in the segment, such as Skoda Superb, which is priced higher than this model.

The Toyota Camry will go up against Audi A4, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, Mercedes C-Class, etc. The new Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform and comes with a sharp nose on the front. It has notable LED headlamps, DRLs, and U-shaped rear taillights. Besides, it has all the modern features of the interior, like an infotainment screen, speakers, climate control system and much more. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is available in Altitude Black, Precious Metal, Platinum White, Emotional Red, Cement Grey and Dark Blue shades.

Toyota Camry Specifications and Features

Toyota Camry boasts an elegant design and has been launched with comfort and luxury in mind. It is a hybrid car that packs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that puts out 222 bhp maximum power and 221 Nm peak torque at 3,200 rpm. It comes with an e-CVT transmission, offering Sports, Eco and Normal driving modes. In terms of outward appearance or exterior, the car comes with a sleek grille, aerodynamic design, and bold signature LED lighting; the stylish alloy wheels, tilt-and-slide moonroof and redesigned bumper stand out and boost the car's dynamic presence.

Inside, the company offers a 12-3-inch Multi-Information Display and multimedia system. The new Toyota Camry offers wireless smartphone charging, a rear armrest with touch controls, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, advanced climate control, yellow-brown soft leather upholstery, a black piano front console box, an ornament instrument panel, a JBL nine-speaker setup, and 10-way power adjust for drivers. Regarding safety, the car has lane departure alert, 10-inch HUD, 360-degree cameras, Level-2 ADAS and more.

