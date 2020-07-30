New Delhi, July 30: In a unique initiative, people in Punjab's Patiala will have to plant saplings in order to get a gun licence. Under the 'Trees for Guns' policy, any person, who is willing to get a gun licence, will have to plant 10 saplings. It must be noted that they can plant any sapling except poplar (Cottonwood). According to a tweet by ANI, Divisional Commissioner said that the process of licence will begin only after the individual submits his photo with the plant. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. The Divisional Commissioner added saying that the person has to take care of the plant, click a photo and submit it, following which the process of issuing the licence will be initiated.

"People can plant any tree, except poplar. Process of licence will begin after person submits photo with plant after taking care of it for a month", he said. This means the potential licence applicants need to take photographs with the trees to prove they are taking care of them. The applicant will be considered for licence approval only after this is done. On Valentine's Day, Lovebirds in Patna May Exchange 'Pyaar Ka Paudha'.

Here's the tweet:

Punjab: People in Patiala to plant 10 saplings to get a gun license under 'Trees for Guns' policy. Divisional Commissioner says, "People can plant any tree, except poplar. Process of license will begin after person submits photo with plant after taking care of it for a month." pic.twitter.com/EZsnusfN4w — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Reports inform that the green initiative was introduced by divisional commissioner Chander Gaind. He briefed Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP on the green initiative through video conferencing. Reports inform that applicants for licence renewal have been asked to plant 5 saplings. The 'Trees for Guns' initiative aims to revive the depleting groundwater levels in Punjab. The green initiative also raise awareness among people living in the state about the importance of afforestation.

