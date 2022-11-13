Agartala, November 13: A shocking incident has come to light from Dhalai where a 17-year-old drug addict killed his mother, sister, grandfather, and a neighbour in the Durai Shibbari area of Kamalpur on November 5. The youth was arrested while he was on his way to flee on Sunday morning from Halahali, following which he confessed to his crimes. UP Shocker: Enraged Over Marriage Proposal, ‘Facebook Friend’ Murders Telangana Woman by Hitting Her With Brick in Amroha, Arrested.

As per the report by the Times of India, the accused believed that his sister used to hate him and said that she used to fight with him. His mother never supported him and took his sister's side. An officer attached to the case said that the accused had been planning to kill his mother and sister for a long time. He was quite inspired by the TV show "Crime Patrol" which he used to watch regularly to learn how to get rid of bodies. Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Beaten Junior, Forced Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

On Saturday, he attacked his mother when she was sleeping. He hit her, and his sister on their heads with sticks. Hearing noises, his grandfather walked in into the room. The accused then attacked him on his head from the back. The accused then dumped the bodies into a well in the courtyard. A neighbour, named Rekha Deb, arrived at the accused's residence for a glass of drinking water. She screamed when she saw the bloodstains. Following this, the accused killed her as well.

