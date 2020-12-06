Hyderabad, December 6: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday extended support to the December 8 "Bharat Bandh" call by various farmers' organisations against the Centre's new farm laws. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the party rank and file would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it was a success.

Rao justified the support, stating that the farmers are legally agitating against the farm bills, the Chief Minister's Office, quoting him, said in a release. He recalled his party opposing the bills in Parliament as the laws would harm the interests of farmers. Congress Backs Farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ Call, Will Hold Demonstrations Across Country on December 8.

The Chief Minister opined that the ongoing agitation by farmers at various border points of Delhi should continue till such time the bills are withdrawn. Several opposition parties on Saturday announced support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call and staged protests in various parts of the country to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.