New Delhi, November 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's profile picture on Twitter was removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder." In the latest update, a Twitter spokesperson commented on the issue saying, "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

On Thursday, clicking on Shah's display picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." The image was restored in a while. Twitter Removes Amit Shah's Profile Image Allegedly Due to Copyright Issue, Restores Later; Twitterati Amused Over Missing DP of Home Minister.

Twitter Says 'Due to an Inadvertent Error' Amit Shah's Profile Pic Was Temporarily Locked:

Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional: Twitter Spokesperson on Home Minister Amit Shah's account being temporarily locked yesterday evening https://t.co/KVPkyo2Lic — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Amit Shah is extremely popular on social media and is the second leader in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of highest followers on Twitter. He has 23.6 million followers.

Twitter had also recently removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, citing copyright violation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).