New Delhi, November 12: A number of Twitter users on Thursday said they were unable to see the profile picture or DP of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They shared screenshots of a Twitter notice which said Amit Shah's profile image was removed over a copyright issue. However, the image was restored later. It remains unclear who raised the copyright issue on Shah's profile image. Twitter Slapped With Notice For Showing Leh as Part of Jammu and Kashmir, Instead of Ladakh.

"The image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," read a notice briefly displayed when someone clicked on Amit Shah's profile picture on Twitter. Several users shared screenshots of the notice. A few hours later, no notice was being displayed and Shah's profile image was available to see. #TwitterBan Trends on Twitter, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes After India Serves Notice to Micro-Blogging Site For Showing Leh in Jammu and Kashmir on Map.

Amit Shah's Twitter DP Goes Missing:

Go and click on @AmitShah's DP. Twitter won't display it. It has been "removed in response to a report from the copyright holder". — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) November 12, 2020

Guys I feel soontwitter will become extinct in India!! They removed Twitter DP of Amit Shah!! Reason:- Copyright. PS:- Arre khud ke Photo pe hi copyright de diya😂 — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@TheDangerOP) November 12, 2020

Twitter removes DP of Home Minister Amit Shah citing a copyright issue! pic.twitter.com/UvrRxnNiGx — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) November 12, 2020

Amit Shah has more than 23 million followers on Twitter. He is considered the second-most powerful man in the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, his DP went missing on the day when the news broke that the government has served a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.

