New Delhi, January 9: Twitter has reached out to the Union IT Minister for a formal dialogue, adding that the "safety of our employees is a top priority". According to an NDTV report, this is the second reaction in less than 24 hours after the government asked the social media site to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers' protests.

The social media platform also said it acknowledged getting the non-compliance notice from the government. The farmers' protest in India has gained attention not only in the country but across the world. International personalities have expressed their solidarity with the farmers. India Reportedly Tells Twitter to Remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani Accounts Spreading Misinformation About Farmers' Protest.

On January 31, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons. Twitter blocked these accounts for a few hours before unilaterally unblocking them shortly after.

