India Reportedly Tells Twitter to Remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani Accounts Spreading Misinformation About Farmers' Protest

New Delhi, February 8: Government of India told Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers' protests. Twitter yet to completely comply with the orders, according to sources quoted in ANI update.

The farmers' protest in India has gained attention not only in the country but across the world. International personalities have expressed their solidarity with the farmers. Haryana Farmer’s Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tikri Border Protest Site.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey liked tweets praising Rihanna for her stand on farmers' protest in India. Singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Inspite of the trolling and the negative criticism, they continue to support the movement.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the government is ready to resume talks with the farmers protesting the new farm laws but asserted that despite repeated proposals, the protesters have not come up with any "concrete suggestion" so far.

