Mumbai, February 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned Mumbaikars of complete lockdown in the state if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the coming days. In his televised address to people of the state amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. "If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear the mask and follow all the rules", Thackeray was quoted by ANI. New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati, Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Mumbai And More; Know The New Measures Imposed by State Govt.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said that the state has reported around 7,000 COVID cases on Sunday, adding that breaking the chain of the virus is the need of the hour. During his address, Thackeray said that all political, religious and social gatherings in the state will be prohibited in from Monday, February 22, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Here's the tweet:

If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/CJdkvmfwNU — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

The Chief Minister said that the pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days. "Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus," he added. In the wake of the rising cases in the state, Thackeray allowed the district administrations to put restrictions in places where we have seen a surge, respective collectors and district admins have been authorised to put strict restrictions in place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).