New Delhi, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) took to the social media platform X to convey condolences. “Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO India added. Udhampur Road Accident: 12 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

PM Modi Condoles Udhampur Bus Accident Victims

Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2026

At least 14 people were killed, and 33 others were injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Udhampur), Prem Singh, said that so far 14 people have lost their lives and 33 are injured in the bus accident that occurred en route when the bus was coming from Ramnagar to Udhampur town.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that some of the injured persons have been shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Udhampur town, while others are being treated at Ramnagar. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Tempo Traveller Collides With Tata Mobile in Rajouri; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

“Right now, the priority is to rescue the injured and provide them with all possible medical help,” the officer said. The cause of the accident was being ascertained, said the officials. The bus had turned turtle in the accident, and more details were awaited.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State (MoS) PMO and Lok Sabha member from Kathua-Udhampur seat, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on X, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur."

He said the rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. "Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. “I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma."

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF; Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.”

Office of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).