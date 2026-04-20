Jammu, April 20: At least 12 people were killed, and several others were injured in a road accident on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Union Minister of State (MoS) PMO and Lok Sabha member from Kathua-Udhampur seat, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on X, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur."

He said the rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. "Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Sh Rajinder Sharma." Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Tempo Traveller Collides With Tata Mobile in Rajouri; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Passenger Bus Overturns in Udhampur

Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir: A passenger bus overturned in the Kagot area of Ramnagar, causing a major road accident. Rescue operations are underway, with police, administration, and locals assisting. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/t57k4Biipw — IANS (@ians_india) April 20, 2026

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.”

Officials said that 12 passengers were killed and several others were injured after a bus met with an accident near Jalo village on the Ramnagar-Udhampur road. Reasi Road Accident: 30 Injured As Mini-Bus Turns Turtle in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Twelve people lost their lives, and several others were wounded in this accident. Rescue operation has already been launched, and senior police, civil, and SDRF officials are on the spot. The bus was going to Udhampur town from Ramnagar when the accident occurred,” officials said.

The exact circumstances that led to the accident are being ascertained, and an investigation is already underway into this accident. More details are awaited.

Overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, in addition to bad road conditions, are the main reasons for accidents in hilly districts of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of the union territory. The traffic department has deputed special teams in these hilly areas to check overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, road rage, etc., so that precious human lives are not lost to human error.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).