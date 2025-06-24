Two people died while seven sustained injuries after their tempo traveller collided with a Tata Mobile vehicle on NH 144 in Chingus, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The crash occurred near Chatyari along the Rajouri-Poonch Highway. Upon receiving information, police and local authorities swiftly launched rescue operations. All the injured were rushed to GMC Hospital, Rajouri, for treatment. Dr Shamim Ahmed Choudhary confirmed two were brought dead, while doctors are attending to the others. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Police Officer Killed, Another Injured by Speeding Vehicle in Samba.

2 Dead, 7 Hurt in Rajouri Road Accident

#WATCH | Dr Shamim Ahmed Choudhary, GMC Hospital, Rajouri says, "Seven injured have been brought to us, two were brought dead. Doctors and our team are attending to the injured..." pic.twitter.com/Wn8bi5MmoL — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2025

