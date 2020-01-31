Union Budget 2020-21: Income Tax Slabs Rejig, Employability Boost and Inflation Control Top 3 Demands of People From Nirmala Sitharaman, ShareChat Data Prediction

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, January 31: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman going to present the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, the entire country is looking at her 'Bahi Khata' with hopeful aspirations. In this regards, social media platform ShareChat, India’s only social media platform with current 60 million monthly active users, undertook a national survey to predict and know the mood of the nation. Among the top three sentiments that were captured during the data analysis include rejig in Income Tax slabs, boost in employability and decrease in prices of essential commodities.

According to the data analysis, compiled by ShareChat from six language section, it was revealed that most of the Indians seek Union Finance Minister to reform the Income Tax slab. There were other sections who were of the opinion that the Union government should take initiatives to boost employability in the nation and control the price hike of essential commodities. Union Budget 2020: Finance Ministry Should Take Measures to Boost Rural Demand, Says Raghuram Rajan.

Here's the Prediction and Data compiled by ShareChat:

Languages Total views (in Millions) Total Engagements WhatsApp Shares Users Sentiment Hindi 6 1,00,000 20,000 a) GST should be reduced b) More employment opportunities should be provided c) Lower income tax rates Tamil 2 80,000 22,000 a) Stop price hike of essential commodities b) Expecting actions to increase employment opportunities c) Need solution for economic slowdown in the country. Punjabi 2 40,000 12,000 a) GST should be reduced b) Boost agriculture; Loan waivers to farmers Marathi 1 23,000 4,000 a) Budget should be for common man and also for farmers b) Budget should focus more on Health, education and agriculture c) Upto 5 lac income should be tax free d) Boost small business and employment e) Girls education and security Bengali 0.8 15,000 2,300 a) Decreasing on essential commodities b) Increase Income Tax slabs Kannada 1 22,000 1,800 a) Income tax and bank interest rates should be reduced b) More employment opportunities should be provided

Among other expectations that people are hoping from the Union Budget include reduction in GST, initiatives to boost agriculture and enhanced security of women. ShareChat informed that it captured the data from January 28, 2020 (10 am) to January 30, 2020 (10 am). It informed that analysed the data from over 80,000 WhatsApp messages shared over the last two days.