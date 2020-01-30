Union Budget 2020: What is Economic Survey? Where to Watch it Live & How to Download Narendra Modi Govt's Report Card on January 31

Economic Survey (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020, the Narendra Modi government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-2020 on January 31. The Economic Survey is a detailed report card of the government economic performance throughout the year. It is prepared by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and released after Finance Minister's approval. Union Budget 2020 Expectations: Hike in Import Duty on 300 Non-Essential Goods Likely in Nirmala Sitharaman's Bahi Khata Apart From Curb on Duty-Free Liquor.

The Economic Survey will be tabled in both the Houses of Parliament by Sitharaman on Friday followed by a press conference by CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian at 1:45 pm in New Delhi. Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2020: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Announce 5 Percent Tax Rate For Income Upto Rs 7 Lakh?

What is the Economic Survey?

Economic Survey is a crucial document presented by the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Union Budget. It reviews the developments and overall economic scenario of the country in the past financial year. Economic Survey also provides an outline for the year ahead.

Where to Watch Economic Survey 2020?

The Economic Survey can be watched live on TV in any of the following channels- Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, and Rajya Sabha TV channels. It will also be telecasted by other news channels.

How to Download the Economic Survey 2020?

As soon as the Economic Survey 2020 is presented in the Parliament, it can be downloaded in a Portable Document Format (PDF) format. You can visit the Finance Ministry's website to get a copy of the Economic Survey 2020.

The Economic Survey 2020 is expected to highlight economic challenges that led to a downfall in Gross domestic product(GDP) growth in the current fiscal along with an outline for the year ahead for recovery.