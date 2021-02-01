New Delhi, January 31: The Modi government in 2020 is getting the worst score on the economic front since it came to power in 2014, as per the IANS-CVoter Budget Tracker. As many as 46.4 per cent said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the performance of the Central government on the economic front so far has been worse than expected. A lesser number of 31.7 per cent said the performance is better than expected.

This is worst score for any government since 2010, except in 2013 when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and P. Chidambaram was Finance Minister. In 2013, 60 per cent respondents said the delivery on the economic front was worse than expected. Union Budget 2021: Only 27.6% Indians Believe Quality of Life Will Improve in Next 1 Year, Says IANS C-Voter Budget Insta-Poll.

Modi government's best economic approval ratings came in 2017 when Arun Jaitley was Finance Minister. This year, as many as 52.6 per cent said the economic performance was better than expected.

There is a sharp jump in the number of respondents who said economic delivery was worse than expected compared to 2019 numbers of 39.6 per cent. This number was the lowest in 2014 at 29.4 per cent when the Modi government had just come to power.

The dwindling approval ratings on the economic front will be a cause for concern as the economy tries to revive in a Covid impacted year. The sample size of the poll is 4,000 plus and the fieldwork for the survey was done in third-fourth week of January 2021. The theme of the survey is "Expectations from the Union Budget".

