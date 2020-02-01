Union Budget 2020-21: Rs 27,300 Crore for Industry, Commerce Development, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: The Central government on Saturday proposed an outlay of Rs 27,300 crore for the development of industry and commerce during 2020-21. Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government proposes "Rs 27,300 crore for the development and promotion of industry and commerce in 2020-21" The Finance Minister said that the government intends to make every district an export house. Union Budget 2020-21 Live News Updates.

"We wish to turn every district into an export house," said Sitharaman.Given the role of technologies and their applications in industrial growth, the Finance Minister also announced Rs 8,000 crore over five years for quantum technologies and applications. Union Budget 2020–21: Insurance Cover for Bank Depositor Increased to Rs 5 Lakh From 1 Lakh, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Depositor’s Money Absolutely Safe’.

She also said that accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. The Finance Minister announced that Delhi-Mumbai expressway and two other projects would be completed by 2023. She also said that monetization of 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000km will be ensured before 2024.