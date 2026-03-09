Mumbai, March 9: Tata Consultancy Services has announced the launch of its seventh Gemini Experience Center at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan. Established in partnership with Google Cloud, this new facility is specifically designed to develop and scale Physical AI solutions for the global manufacturing sector.

The center aims to transition industrial enterprises from isolated artificial intelligence pilots to comprehensive, production-ready programmes. By integrating intelligence directly into manufacturing operations, the facility focuses on improving safety, quality, and overall operational efficiency through real-time data and autonomous decision support. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Dismisses Block Layoffs as Company-Specific Issues Rather Than AI-Driven Industry Trend.

Gemini Experience Centre Expansion

The Troy facility represents a significant milestone in the global collaboration between the two companies. By the end of 2026, the partnership intends to establish a total of 13 Gemini Experience Centers worldwide. With the Michigan launch, six additional centers are scheduled to open across various regions before the end of this year.

Currently, the network includes operational hubs in Bangalore, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Sao Paulo. These centers function as part of a broader innovation network that connects academic institutions, startups, and corporate clients to advanced technological frameworks.

The Physical AI Blueprint for Industry

The new center introduces the Physical AI Blueprint, an end-to-end framework that combines humanoid and quadruped robotics with edge intelligence and secure cloud orchestration. This system allows for the monitoring of environments that may be hazardous or inefficient for human personnel to access directly.

Key applications being demonstrated at the Michigan hub include autonomous patrolling, environmental anomaly detection, and Personal Protective Equipment compliance monitoring. Furthermore, the technology supports intelligent quality inspections and predictive maintenance to track the health of industrial equipment.

Google Cloud Technology

The collaboration leverages Google Cloud technology to help manufacturers build more autonomous and data-driven business models. According to company leadership, the focus remains on agentic AI, which provides the necessary tools for enterprises to navigate the next era of industrial transformation. Jack Dorsey's Block Employee Resigns Despite 75% Pay Hike Following Mass Layoffs.

Through scenario-based workshops and curated demonstrations, businesses can explore how to modernize enterprise AI platforms and enhance shopfloor performance. The initiative aligns with a broader strategy to broaden customer access to Gemini Enterprise, enabling the development of custom agents to drive long-term innovation.

