Lucknow, June 3: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021, due to the Covid pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, made this announcement here on Thursday.

He said that the decision to cancel UPMSP class 12 board examination was taken at a crucial meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Class 12 Exams Cancelled by Uttar Pradesh Government.

As many as 26 lakh students were to take the class 12 examinations this year.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 10 Board examinations.

Sharma said that students will be promoted on a formula that has been set up on internal assessment.

