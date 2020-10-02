Lucknow, October 2: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was spinning the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders paid their tribute to the great freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Today, India is also observing the birth anniversary of another freedom fighter- Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was born on October 2 in 1904. Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Express Gratitude to the Great Leaders On Their Birth Anniversary.

Yogi Adityanath Spins Charkha on Gandhi Jayanti 2020:

#WATCH Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spins the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj, on the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qy0Z3OtEM6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2020

Adityanath has been facing a lot of backlash from the opposition parties for the rise in atrocities against women in the state. The latest case being the Hathras rape incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped by upper-caste men. She died after 15 days from grievous injuries as a result of the sexual assault. The entire nation has been outraging against the incident.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who were on their way to Hathras to meet the kin of the deceased were stopped on the way. They were accosted and detained by police in the state of Uttar Pradesh as they attempted to make their way to the village of Hathras on foot after their vehicles had been stopped by officers on the motorway. They were later released by Uttar Pradesh police and taken back to Delhi.

