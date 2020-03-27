Coronavirus Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath Writes to CMs of Maharashtra, Haryana on Migrant Workers From UP, Says 'Arrange Food and Shelter For Our Stranded Labourers, UP Govt Will Bear Cost'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged to CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana to arrange food and shelter for people of UP in their state. Yogi Adityanath further said that his government will bear the full cost of arrangements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Govt Fixes Prices of 11 Essential Commodities For Home Delivery at Rs 475 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

This development comes at a time when several migrant workers are walking back to their villages from the big cities due to COVID-19 outbreak. Also, daily wage workers are finding it difficult to get food and other essential commodities due to lockdown. Gujarat Sees Mass Exodus of Migrant Labourers From Madhya Pradesh Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"I've urged CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana to arrange food and lodging for citizens of UP living in their states. We will bear the cost of the arrangements. We've appointed nodal officers to coordinate with governments of 12 states whose people are living in UP," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

ANI Tweet:

I've urged CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand&Haryana to arrange food&lodging for citizens of UP living in their states. We will bear the cost of the arrangements. We've appointed nodal officers to coordinate with govts of 12 states whose people are living in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/1c1xXSLJ1m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2020

Numerous migrant workers across that country have left big cities to reach their homes amid the complete shutdown. Several of these migrants are also trying to cover hundreds of kilometres by foot. According to reports, the government is likely to make provisions for their safe transport or government shelters will be set up for them.