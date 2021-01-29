Lucknow, January 29: The Uttar Pradesh government in its excise policy 2021-22 introduced a provision for a personal bar permit. This will be applicable to those who want to have more than ‘prescribed limit’ of liquor at their homes. As part of the UP’s excise police 2021-22, individuals will have to mandatorily acquire a licence from the state government to have more than permitted quantity liquor at home. The licence will cost Rs 12,000 annually.

However, no licence will be required for keeping the general limit of liquor at home. The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed the limit of purchasing, transport or private possession of liquor upto only 6 litres of alcohol. The individual who wants to keep more liquor than the prescribed limit, he/she has to pay security of Rs 51,000 along with the annual fee of Rs 12,000. Alcohol to Get Cheaper in Uttar Pradesh, State Govt Announced to Cut Excise Duty.

"The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore more than Rs 34,500 crore in the year 2021-22, against Rs 28,300 crore in the year 2020-21 of the Excise Department. As a result, 7.5 per cent increase in annual license fees for country liquor, foreign liquor retail shops, and model shops for the year 2021-22. There has been no increase in the retail shop license fees of beer," reported IANS quoting additional chief secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy as saying. Liquor Price in Uttar Pradesh Up By 10-20% After State Cabinet Gives Nod to Excise Policy 2020-21.

The state government also hiked the licence fee for retailers by 7.5 percent. According to reports, the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will be costlier by Rs 20 to 40. The hike depends on the brand. Meanwhile, the excise duty of beer has been reduced to encourage low-alcohol beverages. The main aim to increase excise duty on IMFL was to cover the economic losses due to COVID-19 lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).