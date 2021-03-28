Azamgarh, March 28: In a major embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh police, a constable was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rape survivor. The police constable, identified as Dilip Bharti, was taking a bribe from the woman for clearing her compensation file when an anti-corruption unit of Gorakhpur police caught him red-handed on Saturday from a public park near the office of the superintendent of police (SP) Azamgarh.

According to a report published in The Times of India, a case was registered against Bharti, and he was handed over to Kotwali police. The anti-corruption unit took action after receiving a complaint from the rape survivor. Telangana Police Official Palle Reddy Caught Taking Bribe 24 Hours After He Was Awarded as 'Best Constable'.

“As per a plan prepared after getting a complaint from the rape survivor, Bharti, who is posted in SP Azamgarh office, was called to collect Rs 20,000 bribe money he was demanding at a public park near the SP office,” reported the media house quoting Inspector Ramdhari Mishra as saying. The anti-corruption unit members caught the police constable red-handed when he was collecting the bribe money. SHO, Constable Held Taking Bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi.

The social welfare department had sanctioned compensation for the rape survivor. However, the file was, but the file was pending at the SP Azamgarh office, where Bharti was posted and was looking after the desk. The police constable asked for a bribe of Rs 20,000 for clearing the file. A voluntary organisation helped the woman in the plan.

