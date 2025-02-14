Bijnor, February 14: A couple here committed suicide allegedly after an argument over attending a wedding, police said on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said Rohit (26) from Kakarala village had to attend a wedding with family on Thursday evening. His wife Parvati (24) asked him to get ready but he went out and got heavily drunk. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

Distraught by her husband's behaviour, Parvati committed suicide by hanging herself from a latch in the roof, he said. Later, Rohit, upon learning of his wife's death, also took his life by jumping in front of a train near Mirzapur Bela railway station, the ASP added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.