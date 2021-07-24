Hardoi, July 24: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed during her bid to click a selfie with her father-in-law's single-barrel gun. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on July 22. The deceased woman has been identified as Radhika Gupta. Though prima facie the death appears to be an accident, Radhika's father Rakesh has doubts and lodged a complaint of dowry death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman, Her Three Children Found Murdered in Agra; Case Registered.

Radhika was married to Aakash Gupta in May this year. The gun, which had been submitted to the police station during panchayat elections, was brought back Aakash around 3 pm on July 22. According to a report by TOI, Radhika's father-in-law, Rajesh Gupta, told police that she was trying to click a selfie with the gun when it went off. Radhika was allegedly unaware that the gun was loaded. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide, Sends Selfie Videos to Family Blaming Husband.

"The gun was kept in the second-floor room where Radhika was trying to click selfie while holding it. Around 4 pm, we heard the gunshot and ran upstairs to find that Radhika was hit by the bullet and rushed her to the nearest hospital where she succumbed to injuries. The phone's camera was found switched on in selfie mode," Rajesh Gupta was quoted as telling the police.

Police seized the gun and Radhika's mobile phone, and sent her body for post-mortem. "We have also recovered a photo of the victim with the gun, said to be clicked seconds before she was dead," an officer said. "We have noticed only a gunshot on the body and prima facie no signs of scuffle were found on the victim’s body," he added.

Radhika's husband Aakash told police that she was too excited after seeing the gun. Her father, however, suspect a foul play and submitted a complaint. While no criminal offence has been registered till now, further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).