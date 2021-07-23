Agra, July 23: A 35-year-old woman and her three children were found murdered in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Fulatti Bazar area of the city. The deceased have been identified as Rekha Rathor, her two sons, 14-year-old Vansh and 11-year-old Paras and eight-year-old daughter Mahi. Their throats were reportedly slit by an unidentified assailant. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-old Boy Allegedly Murdered by Distant Relatives To Take Revenge in Kasganj, Body Burnt With Acid; One Arrested.

The woman was living in the house with her children. The neighbours told police that they had last seen Rekha on Wednesday afternoon. Rekha was a divorcee. After divorce, her ex-husband Sunil Rathore married another woman. According to a report published in The Times of India, police have booked Sunil for the murder. He works at a silver shop. Rekha's neighbour informed the police as no one came out of the house, and the door was half-open.

When the police entered the house, they saw bodies were lying in a pool of blood, and everything was in disarray. The bodies of woman and her one of the children were on the floor, while the bodies of her two children were on a bed. All cupboard doors were open. The police were unable to find Rekha's mobile from the crime scene. As per the police, a person known to the family was involved in the murders. Meanwhile, Rekha's family accused Sunil of killing his ex-wife and three children. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped And Sodomised by Four Juveniles in Sambhal District; Investigation Launched.

"A few days ago, it was Rekha's birthday. She had called up her younger sister and told her that she was scared Sunil would kill her or get her murdered. They had been divorced two years ago. Sunil wanted the house where she lived," reported the media house quoting Rekha's uncle Prem Rathore as saying. The police have started an investigation into the case. Seven teams were reportedly formed to carry out the probe.

