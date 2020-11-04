Kushinagar, November 4: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. According to reports, several people also sustained injuries in the explosion. The factory is located in Kaptanganj area of the district. The tragic incident occurred days ahead of the festival of Diwali. Muzaffarnagar: Firecracker Blast in Wedding Procession, 5 Children Injured.

According to reports, the godown of the factory collapsed due to the explosion and several people were feared buried under the debris. The injured people were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Senior officials have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is currently underway. Delhi: 9-year-old Boy Dies in Firecracker Accident After Steel Glass Gets Stuck in His Chest.

Workers were reportedly making firecrackers in the morning when the explosion occurred. Adjoining houses were also damaged in the explosion. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

