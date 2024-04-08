Kanpur, April 8: A 20-year-old youth lost his life while two others were injured when a fire broke out in a dhaba, causing a cylinder to explode and fall on them on Saturday evening, April 6, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident occurred in the Bilhaur Kotwali police area of the district. The fire erupted in a dhaba constructed with straw and polythene on Nadiha Road in Uttaripura town, engulfing nearby shops as well.

As per a report by the Times of India, as bystanders gathered, some youths started recording videos of the blazing inferno on their mobile phones. However, tragedy struck when a gas cylinder inside the dhaba exploded, falling on the group filming the incident. Nikhil, the 20-year-old son of Suresh Rathore, who was recording the video, suffered severe burn injuries and tragically succumbed on the spot. Kanpur Flogging Video: Youth Allegedly Flogged, Urinated On by Group of Men in Uttar Pradesh After Being Held Captive; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Two others, including an elderly person, were seriously injured and rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre before being referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur for further treatment. Investigations revealed that the dhaba belonged to one Jeetu Baheliya, who has been absconding since the incident. As per the report, the exact cause of the fire leading to the cylinder blast is yet to be determined, with forensic experts collecting samples from the scene for analysis. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Deliberately Crushes Puppies in Kanpur, Probe Launched As Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The body of the deceased youth has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition as they receive treatment at LLR Hospital. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Ajay Trivedi stated that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the incident's circumstances. The authorities are focused on understanding the sequence of events that led to the fire and subsequent explosion and locating the dhaba owner, Jeetu Baheliya, for further inquiry.

