In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a youth was allegedly flogged by a group of men in Kanpur. The youth was first held captive before being flogged by the unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per a user on X, the accused allegedly urinated on the victim during the assault. The alleged incident is said to have taken place recently within the limits of Kalyanpur police station. A video showing the brutal assault on the youth has also gone viral on social media. The 27-second video clip shows the youth standing outside a police station and showing off the injuries he sustained in the alleged assault. Uttar Pradesh Flogging Video: Man Tied to Pole and Thrashed on Suspicion of Theft in Saharanpur, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Youth Flogged in Kanpur

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Kanpur, a youth was allegedly held captive and brutally flogged by group of men. The accused allegedly urinated on the victim during the assualt. Incident happened within limits of Kalyanpur PS. pic.twitter.com/oVRbEdA66i — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 9, 2024

