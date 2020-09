Banda, September 1: Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday. “Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said.

He also said, 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active. “The remaining 439 have been treated and discharged,” Sharma added. Meanwhile, Neelanshu Shukla (28), a journalist with a news channel, died due to coronavirus in Kanpur. Muslim Man Who Died of Coronavirus Denied Burial, Cremated in Mumbai.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and have been advised home isolation. Those who came in contact with me kindly get tested and follow all the necessary guidelines,” Shukla had tweeted on Aug 20 with hashtag #FightAgainstCorona” .