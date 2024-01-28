Bareilly, January 28: In a major accident in Faridpur in Bareilly district, five members of a family were burnt alive on Sunday. The accident took place in the rural area of Bareilly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

According to the police, Ajay Gupta was living with his wife and three children in Faridpur. The whole family was sleeping in a room at night with the heater on. Uttar Pradesh Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs OPD Floor of SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow, Rescue Underway.

A fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit and all five people died. A young man living in the neighbourhood saw the fire but could not break open the door. By the time the police were called, all were dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).