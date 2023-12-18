A fire broke out at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, with visuals showing efforts to douse the flames as smoke engulfed the area. The incident occurred in the OPD section of SGPGI, prompting a swift response from authorities. According to DIG (Fire) Jugal Kishore Tiwari, the blaze, which was reported at 12:58 pm today, December 18, has been brought under control, but significant damage is evident on the affected floor. A rescue operation is underway as emergency personnel address the fire's aftermath at SGPGI Lucknow. Further details on the incident are awaited. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bank in Hazratganj Area, Employees Jump Out of Building Through Windows (Watch Video).

SGPGI Hospital Fire

Visuals of efforts to douse the fire at SGPGI Lucknow as smoke engulfed the entire area. pic.twitter.com/KxDJfTZ0vd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

VIDEO | Rescue operation underway at Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow, where a fire broke out on a floor in the OPD department earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wKcEQ6QTlr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

Fire Breaks Out at SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow

Massive fire at SGPGI hospital in Lucknow, UP. One patient dead. pic.twitter.com/27k2rqiYFW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 18, 2023

