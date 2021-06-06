Lucknow, June 7: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday lifted Corona Curfew from four more districts – Varanasi, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad and Muzzaffarnagar - of the state. The four districts that will still remain under COVID-19 lockdown are - Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur. Active cases in these districts are still over 600. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting presided over by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions in 55 Districts.

Till now, the Corona Curfew has been lifted from 71 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The economic activities in these districts are allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. schools, gyms and colleges will remain closed. Meanwhile, night and weekend curfew from Friday night till Monday morning will remain in place. The Yogi government in the state will take the decision on lifting of the curfew in the remaining four districts in next week. COVID-19 in India: Uttar Pradesh clocks all-time low positivity rate of 0.3%.

The state government has also announced to give relaxations in COVID-18 curfew on every Saturday from June 7. Last week, the state government started the process of easing COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of the decline in coronavirus cases. From June 1, initially, the restrictions were eased in 55 districts. On May 22, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to extend the statewide curfew till May 31 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday. The death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352. As many as 4,346 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and were discharged on Saturday.

