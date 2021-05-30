Lucknow, May 30: The ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, which is currently in force till May 31, will continue for one more week in districts that have more than 600 active cases, announced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

However, he also stated that the curfew will automatically come to an end in those districts which will report less than 600 active cases. He also mentioned that restrictions have already been eased in 55 districts of the state from 7 am to 7 pm. COVID-19 Surge in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Allows Only 5 Persons at a Time in Religious Places.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Chief Minister said, "Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID-19 cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," he said.

On May 22, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to extend the statewide curfew till May 31 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur.

As per a government order, the statewide curfew will remain in effect till 7 am on May 31. Vaccinations, industrial activity, essential services and movement related to medical emergencies have been exempted from the restrictions.

With 1,900 daily COVID-19 cases and 41,000 total active cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the state currently has the lowest fatality rate, lowest positivity rate and the highest recovery rate in the country, stated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Uttar Pradesh has registered 1900 COVID cases today. The active cases stand at 41,000. We've the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity rate and highest recovery rate," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)