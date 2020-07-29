Etah, July 29: A newly married couple was found hanging from a tree in Nagla Bora Vasundhara village here, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Santosh (21) and Shivani (20) were found Tuesday evening, Circle Officer, Jalesar, R N Singh said. Infosys Engineer in Pune Commits Suicide by Jumping From 12th Floor of High-Rise.

The duo had got married five months ago, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The woman's uncle, however, alleged that the couple was murdered. Singh said the matter is being investigated.