Infosys Engineer in Pune Commits Suicide by Jumping From 12th Floor of High-Rise

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pune, April 29: A case of suicide was reported in Maharashtra's Pune, with a 28-year-old IT professional ending his life. The incident was reported from Wakad area of the city. The deceased, identified in local media reports as Prasoon Kumar Jha, jumped from the 12th floor of a high-rise building on Tuesday. The police launched a probe into the matter. Jharkhand Man Placed Under Quarantine Commits Suicide by Jumping from 3rd Floor of Ranchi Hospital.

Jha, whose family has origins in Bihar, was working as an engineer with the reputed IT firm Infosys in Hinjewadi area of Pune. He is reported to be the nephew of Subhash Dhote, the MLA from Rajura in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Police officials privy to the suicide case confirmed that the cause of him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. A case of accidental death has been registered. The investigators are likely to look into whether his suicide was abated by someone.

"He worked in an IT firm in Hinjewadi. The reason why he took this step is not known and probe is on. We have registered an accidental death case," the Wakad police station official was reported as saying.