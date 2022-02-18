New Delhi, February 18: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the administration to restore a pond to its original condition, which was encroached by residents in Sardhana Tehsil of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The bench of NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea filed against the damage to more than 3,400 Sq. m of the pond in the Pathauli village of the district. The applicant Advocate Rahul Raj Malik had alleged that several complaints have been made to various authorities but no action has been taken.

Noting the judgment of the Supreme Court in Hinch Lal Tiwari v. Kamala Devi in 2001, the tribunal observed that it is the responsibility of the state to maintain such ponds and keep them free from any encroachment. Earlier on November 1, 2021, the Tribunal had sought a factual and action taken report from a joint Committee comprising State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Meerut and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority. NGT Directs State Pollution Bodies To File Reports on E-Waste Recycling Industries Causing Environmental Degradation and Health Hazards.

Based on the directions, a report was filed by the State PCB on January 5, 2022, after a visit to the site, acknowledging that there are illegal encroachments and stating that action has been initiated under the provisions of Section 67 of Revenue Code, 2006. State PCB's counsel submitted that about two months' time will be taken for completing the action which has been initiated.

Accordingly, the green court directed the authorities to take further action in accordance with the law to restore the pond by removing encroachment and complying with the directions of the Tribunal inter-alia vide order dated November 18, 2021.

