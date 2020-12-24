Shamli, Dec 24: Days after his marriage, a newly married man was arrested and sent to jail for celebratory firing during his wedding procession.

A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday where the groom could be seen sitting on a horse and firing from a country-made weapon.

Taking note of the video, an FIR was registered at the Babri police station in Shamli district. The man was then arrested by the local police and sent to jail.

The video was filmed during the marriage, which took place on November 24, the groom, sitting on horseback, could be seen firing from a country-made weapon.

Police identified and traced the man, who is from Shamli.

The FIR has been registered under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, senior police officials said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said, "A video of the groom firing shots in the air from an illicit weapon was shared online. The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the incident recovered."

