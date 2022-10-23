Etawah, October 23: Four persons were killed and 42 injured in a collision between a container and a double-decker bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Etawah in the early hours of Sunday. All the injured have been admitted to the Saifai Medical College.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Death Toll Rises to 15; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Apprises UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Expresses Grief on Mishap.

According to reports, the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Ajmer when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Video: Speeding Car Hits Youth, Rams Into Pole in MP’s Jabalpur; Deadly Road Accident Caught on CCTV.

The police spokesman said that the deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, Hamid Ali, 35, Sumer Singh Gujjar, 52, and Sonu Chaturvedi, 32. The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

