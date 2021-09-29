Lucknow, September 29: A shocking incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh where a fight over a petty issue between children turned ugly when a boy's tongue was slashed with scissors. Reports inform that the 12-year-old boy's tongue was cut with a pair of scissors during a quarrel between children in which their families too got involved in Bulandshaher’s Khurja area.

Reports inform that the incident took place on Tuesday when a group of children began fighting with each other in Khurja area. Their families joined in and the argument led to a scuffle. The victim's lips were swollen due to the injury in his mouth. His father alleged that his son was attacked by his neighbours while he was playing outdoors. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend's Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

Neeraj Singh, Khurja Station House Officer (SHO) said that one person had been arrested while the other two were absconding. According to the video clip that went viral, the boy is seen saying that he was attacked by his neighbours, Kuldeep and Sachin, and their friend, Vipin. The boy with injuries in the mouth is undergoing treatment in the hospital while the other with a head injury was discharged after first aid.

The kids had a heated argument and later got involved in a fight during which one boy’s tongue was allegedly slashed by the other side and another kid suffered a head injury after being pushed on the ground. Three people have been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).