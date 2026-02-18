Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was released from custody on Tuesday after being arrested during the early hours of Mardi Gras on two counts of simple battery. The Transformers star, 39, was taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation outside a bar in the French Quarter, marking the latest in a series of public legal incidents for the actor. Laura Dern Reflects on Ellen DeGeneres’ Coming-Out Episode: Bomb Threats, Career Stalls and the ‘Privilege’ of a Television Landmark.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at approximately 12:45 am Tuesday. Witnesses reported that LaBeouf had become "increasingly aggressive" inside a local business on Royal Street before being asked to leave by staff.

Shia LaBeouf Arrest and Alleged Altercation

The situation reportedly escalated after LaBeouf was escorted out of the venue. According to police statements, the actor allegedly struck a male patron multiple times with closed fists. Despite attempts by bystanders to restrain him, authorities say LaBeouf returned to the scene and punched a second man in the nose.

TMZ obtained footage of the aftermath, which shows a shirtless LaBeouf, his prominent back tattoo visible, exchanging words with a group of people on the sidewalk. In the video, the actor is seen being attended to by paramedics while sitting on the back of a vehicle. Sources told the outlet that "we gon' beat the f**k out you, boy," was shouted at the actor during the scuffle as he struggled to get back to his feet.

Shia LaBeouf Gets Beaten Up During Fight Outside New Orleans Bar – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

LaBeouf was initially transported to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries before being booked into the Orleans Justice Center. He was released on his own recognisance later Tuesday afternoon.

Patterns of Confrontation

This arrest follows several days of reported "unruly behaviour" across the city. Robert Skuse, a doorman at another local establishment, told The Hollywood Reporter that LaBeouf had arrived in a "belligerent state" earlier in the week. Skuse claimed the actor attempted to go behind the bar to serve drinks himself and allegedly used the phrase, "Do you know who I am?" when confronted.

The actor’s history with public intoxication and battery is well-documented. He previously underwent court-mandated rehab following a 2017 arrest in Georgia and settled a high-profile sexual battery lawsuit with former partner FKA Twigs in July 2025.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Divorce Rumours

The legal trouble coincides with emerging reports regarding LaBeouf's personal life. Sources close to the actor have recently indicated that he and his wife, actress Mia Goth, quietly separated approximately one year ago.

While the couple who share a three-year-old daughter have experienced a public history of breakups and reconciliations since marrying in 2016, reports from Page Six suggest this latest split may be permanent. Insiders noted that LaBeouf had recently relocated his primary residence to the New Orleans area to be closer to family members following the separation. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence After FBI’s Forensic Breakthrough in Mother’s Abduction, Says ‘It’s Never Too Late’ (Watch Video).

Neither LaBeouf's representatives nor his legal counsel have issued an official statement regarding the Tuesday arrest or the status of his marriage. His next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 19.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).