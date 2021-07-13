Bulandshahr, July 13: A young woman, aged about 20 years, was set ablaze by the brother of her boyfriend.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the accused poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire.

He said that the victim suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accused, who is now absconding, was opposed to the victim's relationship with his brother. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

On Monday, the accused went to the victim's house in Mundakheda village of Khurja and poured kerosene on her.

The two are neighbours and belong to the same community. The SSP said that efforts were on to arrest the accused at the earliest.

