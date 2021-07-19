Kasgarh, July 19: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district last week. The body of the child was found in a maize field near a village in the district on Sunday. There were signs of brutality on the body of the boy. The accused reportedly thrashed the boy badly before killing him. The face of the boy was crushed with brick to hide his identity. The upper part of the body was also burnt with acid. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

According to the boy's family, he was murdered by distant relatives. The boy had gone missing on Friday, i.e. July 16. Police have registered an FIR against three relatives on the complaint of the deceased's family. Police have launched an investigation into the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is still awaited. UP Shocker: Man Kills Minor Sister for Eloping in Meerut, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the FIR was registered against five people under section 359 (kidnapping) and section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have arrested one of the accused. The murder was committed to taking revenge. The brother of the deceased's mother is accused of killing his wife. The boy's mother alleged that relatives of his brother's wife killed her son.

"Initial investigation revealed that the brother of the child's mother had earlier murdered her wife. The child was targeted to take revenge. One of the accused has been arrested," reported the media house quoting Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, as saying. A manhunt operation has been launched by the police to nab the remaining accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).