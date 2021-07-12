Sambhal, July 12: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and sodomised by a group of four juveniles aged between 10-14 years in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The incident took place on Friday. The matter came to light on Saturday after the family of the six-year-old boy lodged a complaint against the four accused. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Time of India, the four accused abducted the boy when he was playing outside his home. They then took the victim to an isolated place and sodomised him. The four juveniles are residents of the same village where the boy lives with his parents. The boy narrated the entire ordeal to his parents.

“Based on a complaint from the family, an FIR was registered against the four minor accused under various IPC sections, including 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),” reported the media house quoting Chandausi kotwali SHO Devendra K Sharma as saying. Uttar Pradesh: 9-Year-Old Boy Sodomised and Murdered in Hapur.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, and the report is still awaited. The police have started an investigation into the case. However, no arrests have been made in the case. The incident surfaced days after an 18-year-old boy died by suicide in Bulandshahr after being allegedly sodomised by his two friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).