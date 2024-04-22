Bhadohi, April 22: A 62-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi was killed, allegedly by his cousin who suspected the victim of indulging in occult practice, the police said. The incident took place on Sunday when Indrajit Pathak, who is physically challenged, was taking a bath near a hand pump outside his house.

His cousin Mahendra Nath Pathak, 54, came there and attacked him with a thick wooden block. Due to the repeated attacks, Indrajit fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely. Hearing the commotion, the victim's daughter Aanchal, who is also physically challenged, came outside but her uncle fled. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Claiming To Have Cleared UPSC Marries, Assaults and Threatens UP Policewoman; Arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Meenakshi Katyayan, said the locals and police rushed Indrajit to the district hospital and then to Varanasi, where he died. During questioning, Mahendra told the police that Indrajit used to do occult practices and was planning to kill him, she added. The accused claimed about 14 years ago Indrajit performed some 'tantra' on his son due to which he died. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside SP Office in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mahendra asked his cousin to stop practising the occult but he did not agree so he killed him, the SP said. Based on Aanchal's complaint, a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered and Mahendra has been arrested.

