Kanpur, October 12: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a lekhpal in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district for the past several months. The government official was reportedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The matter surfaced after the girl became pregnant. A complaint was registered in the matter at the Kakwan police station.

SDM and CO Bilhaur have been informed about the matter as it is linked to a revenue department employee. According to a report published in The Times of India, the complaint was lodged by the parents of the rape survivor. The girl is a resident of a village under Kakwan police station area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Guest Invited for Dinner; Accused Arrested.

In the complaint, they alleged that a lekhpal’ of their village posted in the Bilhaur tehsil’ used to frequently visit their house. Reportedly, the accused, on the pretext of marrying the minor girl raped her several times. The girl’s parents also alleged that after they filed the complaint against the accused, they are now getting threats from the lekhpal and his family members. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

As per the media report, the accused is also pressurising the girl to withdraw the complaint and abort the child. The police have launched na investigation into the matter. Till now, the accused has not been arrested.

