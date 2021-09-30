Bareilly, September 30: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The alleged rape took place on September 25 under the limits of Izzatnagar police station. The accused, along with wife and minor son, was invited at the minor girl's house for dinner. He was allegedly in an inebriated state when he took her away and sexually assaulted her. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered in Bareilly; Paramour Arrested by Police.

The accused is a neighbour. The girl's family had invited his family at dinner on September 25. During the visit, he allegedly took her away and raped her, according to a report by Times of India. Initially, the minor girl did not reveal anything as the accused had threatened her. On Tuesday, she complained of pain in her private parts. Upon further questioning by her grandmother, she revealed that she was raped by the "uncle". UP: Man, Accused of Rape Attempt, Found Hanging in Bareilly.

"She was scared and told her grandmother about the assault after two days," Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan was quoted as saying. The girl's parents immediately approached the police and a case was registered. The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with the POCSO Act. A medical examination of the girl also confirmed sexual assault.

"The minor girl has been given treatment and proper counselling will be provided to her and her parents to overcome the traumatic experience. The accused has been sent to jail after he confessed to have raped the girl under the influence of alcohol," the SSP added. The accused has been sent to jail and further investigation is underway.

