Kanpur, January 10: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, released from jail on bail in a case of molestation of a school girl, has been arrested again for allegedly molesting the victim and threatening her to withdraw the case, police said.

The accused, identified as Anas, was arrested by Kanpur police and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him. The incident has taken place at a school and it was alleged that the accused had been stalking the girl. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Repeatedly Rapes Girl, Blackmails With Obscene Video in Lucknow, Arrested.

The accused allegedly flirted with the girl in school and also tried to rape her, the police added. When the girl informed her parents about the incident, her father approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the basis of this complaint, Anas was arrested and later sent to jail, police officials said. The police said that the accused was released on bail recently. After his release from jail, he allegedly started following the girl at the school and molested her again. The accused allegedly threatened the girl and asked her to withdraw the case, the police added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Killing 4-Year-Old Son of His Friend in Agra.

"The girl's family after coming to know about this approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Naubasta police station, and the accused has been arrested," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Kanpur City, Ankita Singh, said.

"We went through the accused's criminal record and found three complaints lodged by the victim's family in the same matter. We are going to extern him from district limits," the ADCP added.

