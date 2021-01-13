Moradabad, Jan 13: In a shocking incident, a man has been accused of raping his married younger sister while his friend filmed the act. The incident took place last month on December 23 when the victim's husband was away.

According to reports, the man visited his younger sister's house in an inebriated condition and raped her. His friend, also drunk, filmed the act on his mobile one. The accused then threatened to upload the video clip online, if she informed anyone. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Raping 16-Year-Old Minor Girl and Filming Act on Mobile Phone.

The victim spoke up about the incident only when the accused began to stalk and harass her. The woman's parents initially put pressure on her not to go to the police.

However, after being harassed and threatened, the victim decided to lodge a complaint and the Moradabad police registered an FIR on Monday against her brother and his friend.

In her complaint, the woman said she had informed her husband and the couple wanted to approach the police immediately, but was prevented by her parents for the sake of 'family's reputation'.

The woman said that she decided to lodge the complaint after the accused continued to roam outside her house and tried to harass and intimidate her.

Darvesh Kumar, SHO Civil Lines, said, "The FIR has been registered against the main accused and his friend under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)."

He said that both the accused are absconding but efforts are on to arrest them at the earliest.

